2 个月前
AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日

AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.

"The deliveries are scheduled from 2022 and these are additional firm orders," ACG CEO Khanh Tran said at the Paris Airshow, confirming this was a new order, and not a conversion from an existing deal for one of Boeing's other models.

Of the new MAX 10 jet, Boeing sales vice president Ihssane Mounir said: "It is getting a big endorsement from airlines and that is leading to more lessors endorsing it too". (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

