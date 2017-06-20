FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
AIRSHOW-Avolon signs up for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, and will consider 737 MAX-10 models
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 上午9点50分 / 2 个月前

AIRSHOW-Avolon signs up for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, and will consider 737 MAX-10 models

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company Avolon announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, and Avolon's chief executive said he would also consider Boeing's 737 MAX 10 models.

Avolon said the order for the 75 737 MAX 8 planes was worth $8.4 billion at current list prices, and included an option for a further 50 of those aircraft.

Avolon's Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery also told reporters at the Paris Airshow that he would have a "hard look" regarding the possible orders of the 737 MAX 10 plane.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below