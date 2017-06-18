FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
AIRSHOW-Boeing sees strong interest in potential new 737 model
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月18日 / 下午1点56分 / 2 个月前

AIRSHOW-Boeing sees strong interest in potential new 737 model

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Boeing has received strong interest in a potential new member of its best-selling 737 aircraft range, the planemaker's new commercial chief said on Sunday.

Boeing is widely expected to launch the 190-230-seat 737 MAX 10 at the opening of the Paris Airshow on Monday, adding a larger new variant to its narrowbody medium-haul family.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Kevin McAllister said the U.S. planemaker hopes to conclude a three-year study of a gap between narrowbody and wide-body jets soon, but declined to say when it might take the next steps towards launching a possible new 'mid-market' aircraft family.

Speaking ahead of the June 19-25 air show, McAllister, a former General Electric executive picked last November to run Boeing's commercial business, also stressed the potential of new digital technologies in production and aftermarket services and urged continued efforts on efficiency from suppliers. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below