FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Boeing says mid-market jet to have composite fuselage
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 上午10点55分 / 2 个月前

Boeing says mid-market jet to have composite fuselage

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Boeing's head of airplane developments said he was "very optimistic" that the world's largest planemaker would close the business for a new mid-market jet designed to serve the 220-270-seat market from the middle of the next decade, and that the jet would have a composite fuselage.

Mike Delaney, general manager of airplane developments at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the final decision would be for Boeing's top leadership but that design, production and cost characteristics were all pointing in the right direction.

Speaking to Reuters, Delaney confirmed for the first time publicly that the proposed new aircraft would have a composite fuselage, a key decision seen as a boost for suppliers such as Boeing's sole composites contractor Toray of Japan.

In a separate briefing at the Paris Airshow, Delaney said the jet would make "extensive use" of composites and confirmed it would have a "hybrid" cross-section, apparently referring to the need for a slimmed-down cargo space. Industry sources say the fuselage will have an elliptical shape, seen from the front. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below