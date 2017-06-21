AIRSHOW-China's Xiamen Airlines signs provisional deal for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - China's Xiamen Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 10 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 jets, worth around $1.2 billion at current list prices, the two companies said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

Xiamen, a state-holding subsidiary of China Southern Airlines, said finalising the deal would require the approval of its board of directors, China Southern Airlines' board of directors and the Chinese Government. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Mark Potter; Editing by Edmund Blair)