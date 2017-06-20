FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to India's SpiceJet
AIRSHOW-Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to India's SpiceJet

June 20 (Reuters) - Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd .

SpiceJet will buy 25 Q400 turboprop aircraft from Bombardier, as per a letter of intent between the two companies. The Indian airline has the option to buy 25 more planes.

An order could be valued at up to $1.7 billion, based on the list price for the 86-seater Q400, Bombardier said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

