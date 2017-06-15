FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月15日

AIRSHOW-CDB in talks with Boeing, Airbus ahead of Le Bourget

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - CDB Aviation, the aircraft leasing arm of China Development Bank, is in talks to place orders with both Boeing and Airbus and could complete at least one of the deals by as early as next week's Paris Airshow, two people familiar with the matter said.

CDB Aviation, which went public with an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in March, is in talks to purchase 40-50 more aircraft worth some $5 billion at list prices from Boeing including a handful of its new 737 MAX 10 model, they said.

Boeing is widely expected to launch the 737 MAX 10 at the Le Bourget event on Monday to create what would be the largest member of its medium-haul family, seating 190 to 230 passengers. Leeham News reported CDB would be among its inaugural customers.

CDB Aviation, Boeing and Airbus all declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

