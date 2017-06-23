FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
AIRSHOW-Elbit Systems says innovation key to crowded drone market
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月23日 / 凌晨4点34分 / 1 个月前

AIRSHOW-Elbit Systems says innovation key to crowded drone market

Mike Stone

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd, is moving quickly to innovate and maintain its edge in a global market in which it faces increasing competition from China, France, Turkey and others.

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) maker's vice president Elad Aharonson told Reuters his firm is adding new capabilities to its drones and boosting their data processing power to meet the needs of his Australian, Brazilian, South Korean, Indian and U.S customers.

Elbit unveiled a new remotely-operated drone at the Paris Airshow, SkyStriker, described as a "long-loitering munition" that is designed to fly for hours while sending back live video and data and to also be guided onto a target to deliver explosives. The drone offers a "kill" function that allows an operator to abort the strike at the last minute.

New products like the SkyStriker UAV are an example of the constant need for innovation, said Aharonson, who also leads Elbit's intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) division created in 2015.

The division allows Elbit to fuse drone data collection with data management and analysis.

Aharonson said customers need more than just hours of footage from flying drones. "A lot of data is collected on the desk of the officer, and he doesn't know what to do with it," Aharonson said.

In the U.S. military market the firms with the most annual sales are General Atomics, Northrop Grumman and Textron according to analytics firm Govini, which tracks the public records of federal contracts. Currently, Elbit considers its main competition to be U.S. and Israeli firms, Aharonson said.

At the end of the first quarter, Elbit posted higher profits boosted by a rise in revenue. At the time, Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said he saw larger defences spending "especially in the electronic defence sphere." (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below