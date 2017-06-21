FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Embraer signs pool program deal to service Airlink fleet
2017年6月21日

Embraer signs pool program deal to service Airlink fleet

June 21 (Reuters) - Embraer SA announced on Wednesday that South African regional carrier Airlink had signed a 10-year flight hour pool program covering 13 E-Jets the airline has ordered, adding to the planemaker's push to boost services as a share of revenue.

More than 60 percent of the global E-Jet fleet is covered by pool service, in which airlines pay Embraer for maintenance support rather than stocking their own parts. Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva has said Embraer is working on plans to make 25 percent of revenue from services, from 15 percent currently. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

