FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Embraer units Savis, Bradar sign partnership with France's Thales
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 下午3点08分 / 2 个月前

Embraer units Savis, Bradar sign partnership with France's Thales

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.

Savis, Bradar, Thales and its Omnisys unit will collaborate to develop new radar solutions for the global military and civil markets and explore joint sales, the statement said, without detailing investments or potential market size. The companies announced the partnership at the Paris Airshow, the aviation industry's biggest event. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below