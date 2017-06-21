FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Emirates sees demand returning on U.S. routes weakened by Trump policies
2017年6月20日 / 早上8点40分 / 1 个月前

AIRSHOW-Emirates sees demand returning on U.S. routes weakened by Trump policies

Victoria Bryan

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, is seeing a return in demand on routes to the United States that it had started to retreat from in May, President Tim Clark said on Wednesday.

Emirates announced in April it would cut flights on five U.S. routes from May, blaming travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration for softening demand.

"The markets are coming back to us. I’m watching every day to see whether we can put back the Boston's and Seattle's because the seat factors are in the low 90s," Clark told reporters at the Paris Airshow, referring to an industry measure on the proportion of seats filled in planes.

"I’m hoping that the trauma of a few months ago in March is starting to even out. I'm hoping we can get operations back to where they were." (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)

