2 个月前
AIRSHOW-GE says planemakers calling for more CFM engines
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 早上7点37分 / 2 个月前

AIRSHOW-GE says planemakers calling for more CFM engines

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.

CFM produces engines exclusively for the Boeing 737 MAX family and competes with Pratt & Whitney to provide engines for the Airbus A320neo. It is co-owned by GE Aviation and France's Safran.

Speaking at the Paris Airshow, GE Aviation Chief Executive David Joyce declined to give a breakdown, but said CFM would quicken output of the LEAP engine to keep up with demand.

"That means we slow down the reduction of CFM, come down that slope more slowly, at the same time as we come up the LEAP ramp-up faster," Joyce told reporters.

CFM is sticking with plans to produce 1,400 CFM56 and 500 LEAP engines this year, he said.

Next year it will produce 1,200 LEAP engines, in 2019 it will produce 1,900 and in 2020 it will produce 2,100 engines.

"So it is game on and we feel we are ready," he added.

Safran last year said that CFM aimed to reach an annual production rate of 2,000 engines by 2020. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

