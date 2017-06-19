FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Boeing launches 737 MAX 10 with 240 orders, commitments
AIRSHOW-Boeing launches 737 MAX 10 with 240 orders, commitments

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing launched a new version of its 737 MAX jetliner as French President Emmanuel Macron opened the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The U.S. planemaker said it had more than 240 orders and commitments from at least 10 customers for the new 737 MAX 10, which would carry up to 230 people in a single-class configuration.

"The MAX 10 is going to add more value for customers and more energy to the marketplace," Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said at a presentation ceremony.

Analysts say the fifth member of the 737 MAX family aims to plug a gap in Boeing's portfolio at the top end of the market for single-aisle jets following runaway sales of Airbus' A321neo, which can seat up to 240 people. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

