FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways firms up order for 20 737 jets, further options dependent on Italy, India
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 下午2点53分 / 2 个月前

AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways firms up order for 20 737 jets, further options dependent on Italy, India

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has firmed up an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets and is awaiting the outcome of possible expansion in Italy and India before deciding whether to exercise further options, the carrier's CEO said on Monday.

Qatar Airways signed a letter of intent for up to 60 narrowbody 737 MAX 8 jets, worth $6.9 billion at list prices, last year.

"We have another 40 options and purchase rights, which we could exercise depending on the way forward with both Meridiana and our Indian carrier," Akbar Al Baker told journalists at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

Qatar Airways has been in talks over a stake in Italian carrier Meridiana and is planning to set up a domestic airline in India.

Al Baker also said the CSeries jet by Bombardier could fit for the domestic Indian carrier.

"Instead of ATRs or Q400s, I could use the CSeries on short-runway destinations in India," he said.

He added Qatar Airways was not interested in larger variants of the 737 MAX because it was ordering A321neo jets.

The carrier has been in talks with Airbus to change an order for A320neos for the larger A321neo variant after problems with the engines made by Pratt & Whitney.

Al Baker said he was close to finalising negotiations with Airbus to switch to the rival Leap engine made by CFM, a joint venture of General Electric and Safran. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below