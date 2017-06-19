FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for Boeing mid-market jet
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for Boeing mid-market jet

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways does not see any need for Boeing to make a mid-market jet, saying it could instead tweak the 787-8, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.

Boeing is studying a gap in the market between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new plane that could seat 220 to 270 passengers.

But Qatar Airways' CEO Akbar al Baker said at the Paris Airshow that Boeing should not invest billions in a new jet.

"They don't need to reinvent the wheel, they only need to do some fine-tuning to this (787-8) aircraft and it can be a perfect middle-size airplane.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman

