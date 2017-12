Dec 15 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp on Friday disclosed a 6.5 percent stake in Akamai Technologies Inc, saying that the shares of the company were “significantly undervalued”.

Shares of Akamai, which speeds up content delivery over the internet (OTT), were up nearly 13 percent at $65.10 in after-market trading. (bit.ly/2AAjqTk) (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)