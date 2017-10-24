FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Akamai's quarterly revenue rises 6.4 pct
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日 / 晚上8点15分

Akamai's quarterly revenue rises 6.4 pct

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as demand for its cloud security solutions outweighed deceleration in its business of delivering media content through the web.

The company’s net income fell to $60.5 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $76 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $621.4 million from $584.1 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

