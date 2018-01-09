FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Akamai working with Morgan Stanley for strategic review - report
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
深度分析
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
国际财经
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 9, 2018 / 8:53 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Akamai working with Morgan Stanley for strategic review - report

1 分钟阅读

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc is working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives including a sale, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, were up 2 percent at 67.18 in afternoon trading.

Hedge fund Elliott Management disclosed a 6.5 percent stake in Akamai last month and had urged the company to consider strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

No decision has been made and the company may choose not to proceed with any strategic changes, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2CYoeGE)

Akamai did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below