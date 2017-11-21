FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Aker BP in rig, well deals with Maersk, Odfjell, Halliburton‍​
2017年11月21日 / 早上6点51分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Aker BP in rig, well deals with Maersk, Odfjell, Halliburton‍​

2 分钟阅读

(Adds cost cuts, digital efforts)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Aker BP ASA said on Tuesday:

* Entered into separate agreements with Maersk Drilling and Halliburton for jack-up drilling rigs, and with Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton for semi-submersible drilling rigs

* The framework agreements are five years firm with the option to extend for five years

* The intent is that the Drilling & Wells alliances will plan and execute sanctioned production and exploration drilling activities by using an integrated well delivery model

* Halliburton will provide Aker BP’s well construction activities performed from either a Jack-Up (Maersk) or Semi-submersible (Odfjell) drilling unit, provided the model is approved in the respective licenses

* Both alliances formed under “one for all, all for one” collaboration model where the partners align around common goals to drive continuous improvement and create greater value for all

* Aker BP is committed to increase the productivity, quality, flow- and time efficiency throughout the value chain. Strategic alliance relationships are an integral part of this strategy

* Says digital solutions are key to the deals, will help improve drilling efficiency, cut costs‍​ Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2znEDU0 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)

