FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
Alaska Air raises forecast for key cost measure
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 上午11点11分 / 2 个月内

Alaska Air raises forecast for key cost measure

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. airline company Alaska Air Group Inc on Thursday raised its second-quarter forecast for a key cost measure, citing one-time expenses related to pay hikes for pilots at its Horizon Air airline.

Alaska Air said it now expects second-quarter cost per available seat mile (CASM) — which measures operating costs as a proportion of flight capacity — to be about 7.95-8.00 cents, excluding fuel and other items, up from an earlier forecast of 7.88-7.93 cents.

A higher CASM is generally associated with lower profitability.

Pilots at Horizon Air last month approved a change to their existing eight-year contract that included pay hikes to new and existing pilots.

Alaska Air Group, the No.5 U.S. airline company, said it would incur one-time costs of $9 million related to the agreement with the Horizon Air pilots.

The company also raised its full-year CASM forecast to about 8.02-8.07 cents from 8.00-8.05 cents. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below