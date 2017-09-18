FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Alcentra names new co-chief investment officer
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 下午4点11分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-Alcentra names new co-chief investment officer

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alcentra, the alternative fixed income specialist for BNY Mellon Investment Management, named Vijay Rajguru as co-chief investment officer.

Rajguru will report to David Forbes-Nixon, chairman and chief executive officer, and work alongside chief investment officer and president Paul Hatfield.

Rajguru joins from GoldenTree Asset Management and will oversee Alcentra’s global direct lending and loan businesses in Europe and the U.S.

Alcentra, which specializes in corporate debt, is owned by Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below