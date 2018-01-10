FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcoa Canada workers' union rejects contract offer
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
深度分析
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
国际财经
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 10, 2018 / 7:45 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Alcoa Canada workers' union rejects contract offer

1 分钟阅读

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Alcoa Corp’s aluminum smelter in Becancour, Quebec rejected the company’s latest contract offer.

About 80 percent of the workers rejected the contract offer but the president of the local steelworker’s union urged the company to continue negotiations.

The company and United Steelworkers had agreed in November to resume contract talks with a government-appointed conciliator.

Becancour produces 430,000 metric tonnes of aluminum annually. Alcoa owns 74.95 percent of Becancour with Rio Tinto Alcan holding 25.05 percent. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below