1 个月前
Alder's migraine drug meets main goal in late-stage study
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月27日 / 上午11点04分 / 1 个月前

Alder's migraine drug meets main goal in late-stage study

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental treatment to prevent episodic migraine met the main goal of reducing monthly migraine days in a late-stage study.

Patients given the company's drug, eptinezumab, experienced a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days in both 300 mg and 100 mg dosages.

In the study, patients receiving the 300 mg dosage experienced a reduction of 4.3 days from baseline in monthly migraine days, while those on the 100 mg saw a reduction of 3.9 days. Patients on the placebo experienced an average of 3.2-day reduction.

Migraine affects about 36 million Americans and is considered the 6th most disabling disease in the world characterized by recurrent episodes of moderate-to-severe headaches accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivities to light and sound.

Alder joins a crowded field of companies racing to develop a new, more effective migraine treatment.

Apart from Alder, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly Co and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are all developing drugs to target calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP, a protein involved in pain-signaling during migraine.

Alder said it expects to complete enrollment later this year in another late-stage trial testing patients with chronic migraine. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

