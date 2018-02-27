MOVES-UK's Aldermore creates role of group managing director, retail finance

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aldermore said on Tuesday Sue Hayes would join the British bank in June in a newly created role of group managing director of retail finance.

Hayes will be responsible for managing Aldermore’s mortgages and savings businesses as well as expanding into new areas, reporting to Chief Executive Phillip Monks.

Hayes has more than 25 years of banking experience and joins from Barclays Plc, where she was managing director of premier and community segments and savings products. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)