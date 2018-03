LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The boss of the British and Irish arm of German discounter Aldi, Matthew Barnes, has been promoted to the coordination board of parent company Aldi South, the firm said on Friday.

It said Barnes will oversee the UK, Ireland and the United States markets.

He will be replaced as UK & Ireland CEO by Giles Hurley, a 20-year veteran of the retailer. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)