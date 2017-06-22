FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月22日 / 下午12点43分 / 1 个月前

Brazil regulators postpone ruling on Ultrapar purchase of ALE

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.

The Cade antitrust watchdog was originally scheduled to rule on the transaction at its June 28 meeting, Ultrapar said in a securities filing.

Ultrapar's unit Ipiranga, Brazil's No. 2 fuel distributor, agreed in June to acquire rival ALE for 2.17 billion reais ($652.6 million), rivaling the reach of state oil company Petrobras' distribution unit.

$1 = 3.33 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski

