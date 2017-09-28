FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbott wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Alere with conditions
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 下午5点49分 / 20 天前

Abbott wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Alere with conditions

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Alere Inc on condition that it sell certain assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

Abbott first offered to buy Alere in February 2016, but the deal ran into trouble because of issues related to the diagnostic maker’s accounting and sales practices. The company finally agreed to buy Alere in April for about $5.3 billion, down from its initial $5.8 billion offer.

To win the approval, the FTC required Abbott to sell two types of point-of-care medical testing device businesses, which can be used in doctors’ offices, hospitals and homes.

The European Union cleared the deal in January. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Paul Simao)

