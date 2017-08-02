FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade defends rejection of Ale takeover by Ultrapar
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月2日 / 下午3点57分 / 9 天前

Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade defends rejection of Ale takeover by Ultrapar

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The rapporteur at Brazil's antitrust watchdog for the acquisition of fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis by rival Ultrapar Participações SA defended the rejection of the deal on Wednesday.

João Resende said Ale, as the company is known, did not agree to a proposal to sell assets in 12 states to get the approval. Ultrapar's fuel distribution unit Ipiranga announced the acquisition in June for 2.17 billion reais ($696 million). Ultrapar shares fell 0.7 percent after the news.

$1 = 3.1201 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

