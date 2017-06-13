FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Alexion names Biogen's Paul Clancy as CFO
2017年6月13日

REFILE-Alexion names Biogen's Paul Clancy as CFO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects dateline to June 13)

June 13 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday named Biogen Inc's Chief Financial Officer Paul Clancy as its finance head, effective July 31.

Clancy will succeed Dave Anderson, who will remain with Alexion until August end, the company said.

Alexion shares were up 3.7 percent in extended trading while Biogen shares were down 1.9 percent.

Clancy will remain at Biogen through the second quarter, Biogen said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

