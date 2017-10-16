FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Algar files for IPO as offerings have best year since 2013
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 上午11点17分 / 5 天前

Brazil's Algar files for IPO as offerings have best year since 2013

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Algar Telecom SA, a Brazilian telecommunications and information technology service provider, has filed for an initial public offering before the São Paulo Stock Exchange, as sales of new stock topped their best year since 2013.

In a Monday securities filing, Ubêrlandia, Brazil-based Algar said it will issue undetermined amount of new shares in the IPO. Shareholders led by Algar SA Empreendimentos & Participações, Árvore SA Empreendimentos & Participações and other shareholders will relinquish some of their existing shares in the transaction, the filing added.

Algar has hired the investment-banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA to underwrite the IPO, alongside those of Grupo BTG pactual SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander Brasil SA, Banco do Brasil SA, UBS Group AG and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the filing said. It had picked the underwriting banks around Sept. 25.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below