1 个月前
Boeing selected for $294 mln deal with Algeria's Tassili Airlines
2017年7月9日 / 下午1点26分 / 1 个月前

Boeing selected for $294 mln deal with Algeria's Tassili Airlines

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ALGIERS, July 9 (Reuters) - Algeria's Tassili Airlines (TA) signed a draft deal on Sunday worth $294 million with U.S. planemaker Boeing for three 737-800 aircraft, Algeria's state news agency APS reported.

The three 155-seat aircraft would be delivered during the second half of 2018, APS said, citing officials.

Tassili Airlines, which is owned by state energy firm Sonatrach, currently has a fleet of 12 planes.

The draft deal was signed by the head of Tassili Airlines, Belkacem Harchaoui, and Boeing's vice-president for Africa and Latin America, Van Rex Gallard.

"The deal was won by Boeing after a national and international tender," APS quoted Harchaoui as saying. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans)

