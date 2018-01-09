FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba founder says will "seriously consider" HK listing
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 3:12 AM / 2 days ago

Alibaba founder says will "seriously consider" HK listing

1 分钟阅读

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will “seriously consider” listing in Hong Kong, founder Jack Ma said, in response to an invitation from the financial hub’s leader asking the company to consider doing so.

Ma made the comments at an event in Hong Kong on Monday, an Alibaba spokeswoman said. His comments, which follow Hong Kong’s decision to allow dual class share listings, were first reported by the South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a speech during the event that she hoped Alibaba would consider returning to Hong Kong to list.

“Daring to speak like this marks a strong commitment so we will definitely seriously consider the Hong Kong market,” Ma said in response to Lam’s speech, according to a transcript provided by Alibaba.

The Alibaba spokeswoman said there were no further details available on what any Hong Kong listing plan could involve. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

