Alibaba revenue up 61 pct, beats estimates
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 上午11点15分 / 更新于 1 天前

Alibaba revenue up 61 pct, beats estimates

2 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday its quarterly revenue climbed 61 percent, beating analysts’ estimates, helped by growth in its core e-commerce business.

The firm, headed by billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma, posted 55.12 billion yuan ($8.34 billion) in revenue for the July-September quarter, above a 52.2 billion yuan forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.

Net income more than doubled from a year ago to 17.41 billion yuan, growing at a faster clip than the previous two quarters.

The second quarter is often slower for Alibaba as it prepares for the annual blockbuster Singles’ Day event on Nov. 11, a sales bonanza that shifts more goods than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales days in the United States combined.

Alibaba said revenue from its core e-commerce business hit 46.46 billion yuan, representing a 63 percent rise from the same quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 6.6100 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Pei Li in Beijing and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

