FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-Alibaba CFO says expects revenue growth of 45-49 pct in FY2018
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 早上7点54分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Alibaba CFO says expects revenue growth of 45-49 pct in FY2018

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* To rename "annual active buyer" metric to reflect entertainment biz

* To invest to expand consumer base, B2C (Adds further CFO comments, background)

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd expects revenue growth of 45-49 percent in the 2018 fiscal year, said Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu on Thursday during an investor conference in Hangzhou, China.

That figure compared with 56 percent revenue growth posted for the 2017 fiscal year ended March 31. At the same event last year, the firm predicted 48 percent revenue growth.

Alibaba last month said it beat first-quarter revenue targets, but fell short of earnings estimates citing changes in local tax rates. It also announced a share buyback program worth $6 billion, replacing its previous program.

The e-commerce and data giant, which is seeking to expand new business lines in artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing, has seen its stock rise over 40 percent since the beginning of 2018.

Wu also said the firm would rename some of its reporting segments, as well as renaming its "annual active buyers" metric to "annual active consumers", reflecting growth in its entertainment business.

Wu said the firm would reinvest funds to attract new users and expand its business-to-consumer sales base. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below