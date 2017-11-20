FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba to buy 36.2 pct Sun Art for $2.9 bln
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 凌晨12点24分 / 2 天前

Alibaba to buy 36.2 pct Sun Art for $2.9 bln

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would buy an aggregate direct and indirect stake of 36.16 percent stake in China’s top hypermarket operator, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, for a total HK$22.4 billion ($2.9 billion).

As part of a strategic alliance with Auchan Retail S.A. and Ruentex Group, Alibaba would buy the stake from Ruentex while Auchan Retail was also increasing its stake in Sun Art, Alibaba said in a joint statement.

The deal would give Auchan Retail, Alibaba Group and Ruentex 36.18 percent, 36.16 percent and 4.67 percent stakes respectively in Sun Art, the companies said in the joint statement.

In a separate statement, Sun Art said Alibaba’s Taobao China Holding Ltd would make a general offer for the company at HK$6.50 apiece.

Trading in Sun Art shares, which were suspended on Nov. 13, will resume on Monday.

$1 = 7.8115 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below