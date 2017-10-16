FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa confirms made offer for part of Alitalia
2017年10月16日 / 下午2点17分 / 5 天前

Lufthansa confirms made offer for part of Alitalia

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa has made an offer for parts of Italy’s ailing national carrier Alitalia, it said on Monday, just days after agreeing a deal for parts of insolvent rival Air Berlin .

“Lufthansa has opted not to make an offer for the complete Airline but has stated interest in only parts of the Global network traffic and European and domestic point-to-point business,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, Italian daily Corriere della Serra reported Lufthansa had offered 500 million euros ($590 million) for planes, airport runway slots and air crew. It had also proposed halving Alitalia’s workforce of 12,000 employees and reducing its short- and medium-range flights, the report said.

$1 = 0.8475 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

