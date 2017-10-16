FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge in Texas invalidates Allergan patents on Restasis
2017年10月16日 / 下午5点22分 / 5 天内

U.S. judge in Texas invalidates Allergan patents on Restasis

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday invalidated patents issued to Allergan Plc on its dry eye medicine Restasis, saying they covered ideas that were too obvious to protect.

Judge William Bryson issued the ruling in federal court in Marshall, Texas, in a longstanding dispute between Allergan and generic drugmakers led by Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The patents at issue were the same ones Allergan transferred to a Native American tribe in an effort to protect them from administrative review. The company said it would not invoke the tribe’s sovereign immunity in federal court. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Richard Chang)

