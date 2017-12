Dec 18 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc and Hungary’s Gedeon Richter Plc said on Monday their drug to treat acute bipolar depression in adults met the main goal of a late-stage study, bringing the drugmakers closer to getting an expanded approval for the drug.

Allergan’s cariprazine, sold under the brand name Vraylar, is already approved to treat manic or mixed episodes of bipolar depression and schizophrenia in adults. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)