Allergan to begin selling its 10 percent stake in Teva
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 晚上10点49分 / 更新于 11 小时前

Allergan to begin selling its 10 percent stake in Teva

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Botox-maker Allergan Plc on Wednesday said it will begin to sell off its nearly 10 percent stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which has lost 60 percent of its value so far this year.

Allergan sold its generics business to Teva in August 2016 for $33 billion in cash and 100 million shares of the Israeli generic drugmaker, worth around $5.3 billion at the time. Under the terms of the deal, Allergan agreed to hold the shares for at least one year. It has previously written down the value.

Teva has struggled and the company’s chief executive stepped down in February after sharp criticism for a string of costly acquisitions and delayed drug launches.

Allergan said it plans to sell the shares “in a prudent and orderly manner,” with details disclosed in future regulatory filings.

Shares of Teva, which closed up 1.6 percent at $14.02 in regular trading, fell to $13.96 after hours. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
