Allianz to invest $59 mln in digital U.S. healthcare provider
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018

Allianz to invest $59 mln in digital U.S. healthcare provider

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The German insurer Allianz said on Monday that it has agreed to invest $59 million in American Well, a digital healthcare provider.

Boston-based American Well connects patients to doctors and other healthcare providers over secure video. Allianz made the investment through its Allianz X digital investment unit, and the partnership will aim to make the business global, Allianz said.

“Allianz and American Well will develop digital health solutions that build on American Well’s platform and leverage Allianz’s international expertise by combining wearable sensors, remote monitoring, and virtual visits,” Allianz said in a statement.

Allianz declined to disclose the size of the stake in percentage terms.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

