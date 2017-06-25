FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Allianz expects loss of around $224 million from sale of OLB
2017年6月25日

Allianz expects loss of around $224 million from sale of OLB

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz expects to book a loss of around 200 million euros ($224 million) from the sale of private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank to U.S. private equity firm Apollo, it said on Sunday.

Allianz announced late on Friday that it had agreed to sell its 90 percent stake in the bank, which was no longer of strategic importance, for 300 million euros.

The insurer said the loss did not affect its profit outlook for the year, because it had already taken it into account.

It added that the sale would improve its Solvency II ratio, and that this was one of the reasons for the move. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Susan Thomas)

