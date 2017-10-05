MOVES-AllianzGI Global COO George McKay to retire in April 2018

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Investment manager Allianz Global Investors said on Thursday Global Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head George McKay will step down from executive roles in April next year.

McKay who has been with AllianzGI, a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE, since 2006, will take on non-executive vice chair role.

Karen Prooth, who joins on Nov. 1 from investment management firm Blackrock, will replace McKay. At Blackrock, Karen worked as global platform head for exchange traded funds and index investments. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)