MOVES-AllianzGI Global COO George McKay to retire in April 2018
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日

MOVES-AllianzGI Global COO George McKay to retire in April 2018

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Investment manager Allianz Global Investors said on Thursday Global Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head George McKay will step down from executive roles in April next year.

McKay who has been with AllianzGI, a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE, since 2006, will take on non-executive vice chair role.

Karen Prooth, who joins on Nov. 1 from investment management firm Blackrock, will replace McKay. At Blackrock, Karen worked as global platform head for exchange traded funds and index investments. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

