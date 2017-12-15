FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-FDA allows Alnylam to restart hemophilia treatment trials
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 12:47 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-FDA allows Alnylam to restart hemophilia treatment trials

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on clinical hold, hemophilia; updates shares)

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc to restart clinical trials on a drug to treat patients with a rare bleeding disorder, the company said on Friday.

All ongoing studies of the drug, fitusiran, had been placed on clinical hold after Alnylam suspended dosing following a patient death in one of the trials testing the drug in hemophilia patients.

Shares of the company were up 3.6 percent at $128.10 in premarket trading.

Alnylam said the FDA approved amended protocols related to the trials, and it expected to resume dosing patients around the end of the year.

The company said the FDA decision pertained to a mid-stage study and late-stage program for fitusiran.

The company and the regulator had reached agreement in November related to risk mitigation measures, including patient education regarding doses of replacement, which is a standard treatment of hemophilia, in the studies of the drug.

Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder in which blood does not clot properly.

The drug is being developed to treat hemophilia A and B patients. There are about 400,000 people living with hemophilia A and hemophilia B worldwide (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza, Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below