FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Alnylam, Vir partner on RNAi-based drugs for infectious diseases
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 下午12点45分 / 3 天前

CORRECTED-Alnylam, Vir partner on RNAi-based drugs for infectious diseases

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects spelling of Alnylam in the headline and the last paragraph)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Drug developer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc entered into an agreement with privately held Vir Biotechnology on Wednesday to develop a new class of RNAi-based treatments for infectious diseases, including chronic hepatitis B.

The company’s shares rose as much as 8 percent but pared gains to trade at $119.98 before the bell.

RNAi-based therapies aim to silence certain genes to curb the production of disease-causing proteins and have limited side -effects.

Alnylam said it would receive an upfront payment, comprising cash and Vir’s shares under the deal terms, and would be eligible for more than $1 billion in potential milestone payments among other things.

The company also said it would terminate development of its hepatitis B drug and would work on a new treatment along with Vir for the disease, apart from collaborating on therapies for four other infectious diseases.

Last month, Alnylam said its RNAi-based drug succeeded a key study to treat a rare genetic disease, validating the new treatment and bringing it closer to the market. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below