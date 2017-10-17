FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google to be anchor tenant at Toronto innovation hub - government source
2017年10月17日

Google to be anchor tenant at Toronto innovation hub - government source

Andrea Hopkins

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc, the owner of Google, will be the anchor tenant at a site being developed on Toronto’s waterfront by local and federal governments, and will move Google’s Canada headquarters to the facility, a source said on Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the agreement in Toronto on Tuesday with Alphabet Chairman Eric Schmidt and Dan Doctoroff, head of Alphabet’s Sidewalks Labs innovation unit, said the government source who was not authorized to discuss the plans ahead of a formal announcement. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa; Editing by Jim Finkle and Paul Simao)

