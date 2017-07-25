FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
UPDATE 1-Google Canada head exits, company names interim head
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月25日

UPDATE 1-Google Canada head exits, company names interim head

(Adds details on Sebastian's new job, Google's Canada operations)

TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday that the head of its Google Canada operations, Sam Sebastian, has left the company.

Sebastian had headed Canadian operations since 2014, overseeing the expansion of its engineering hub in Kitchener, Ontario, and helping build Google's artificial intelligence technology prowess in the country.

Pelmorex Corp, the owner of The Weather Network and which was formerly known as Pelmorex Media Inc, separately on Tuesday said Sebastian would become its president and chief executive officer, effective Sept. 5. Pelmorex said Sebastian would lead "aggressive international expansion plans."

Google said that while it searches for a permanent replacement, its Canadian operations will be run by Sabrina Geremia, who has worked at the company for 10 years.

Google employs nearly 1,000 people in Canada.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler

