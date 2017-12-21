FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alphabet's Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairman
December 21, 2017

Alphabet's Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairman

1 分钟阅读

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Thursday its Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt will step down from his position to become a technical advisor as of its next regular board meeting in January 2018.

He will continue to serve on the Alphabet's board of directors, the company said. (bit.ly/2BXJzz6)

“I‘m incredibly excited about the progress our companies are making and about the strong leaders who are driving that innovation,” said Chief Executive Larry Page.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

