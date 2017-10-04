FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google launches Mini Home, Pixelbook and PixelPhones
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 下午5点34分 / 14 天前

Google launches Mini Home, Pixelbook and PixelPhones

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday launched a range of products, including an upgraded Chromebook named Pixelbook, Google Home Mini and second generation of Pixel smartphones.

Pixelbook, priced at $999, is the first laptop powered by Google Assistant and will support Snap Inc’s Snapchat, the company said. It would be available in stores from Oct. 31

Google Home Mini would be priced at $49 in the United States and would rival Amazon.com Inc’s Echo Dot. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

