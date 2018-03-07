FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 7, 2018 / 9:39 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Google Maps lets businesses promote themselves as women-led

Paresh Dave

2 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 (Reuters) - Businesses can now describe themselves in Google Maps listings as being owned, led or founded by women, the Alphabet Inc unit announced Wednesday.

The feature would roll out this week in celebration of International Women’s Day, on March 8, Google said in a blog post.

Users would see the new descriptor alongside details in business listings that say whether shops have offerings such as kosher food, outdoor seating and Wi-Fi.

An icon with the female gender symbol would appear prominently on the listing, according to a screenshot in the blog post.

Google employee suggestions led to the women-led attribute as well as one launched last year that identifies businesses as friendly to gay, lesbian, bisexual queer and transgender individuals.

“We strive to organize the world’s information in a way that is inclusive of all people,” Google spokeswoman Liz Davidoff said by email. “We’ve added the women-led attribute to empower women-led businesses to succeed online and help people find places to visit using Google Maps and Search.” (Reporting by Paresh Dave Editing by Susan Thomas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below