Short-seller Muddy Waters seeks user data from Google

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Muddy Waters, the company run by prominent short-seller Carson Block, on Wednesday asked a court to force Google to help it identify people who allegedly used false identities and pretenses to obtain information about its confidential research and Block’s whereabouts.

A petition for disclosure was filed against Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Google and Block did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)